By Tyler Vaundry





Freshman defender Yip Van Wonderen with the ball during a match against Michigan State University on Oct. 15, 2021, at the IU Field Hockey Complex. Indiana closed out the regular season with 6-0 loss at Northwestern. Jenny Butler



Indiana field hockey suffered a 6-0 blowout loss to No. 6 Northwestern on Sunday. The loss ended Indiana’s second two-game winning streak of the season.