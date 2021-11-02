Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rutgers Field Hockey ends regular season tying program record of 15 wins

Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021
The Scarlet Knights host the Big Ten Tournament this week as the No. 2 seed.

By Aaron Breitman


Rutgers field hockey finished the regular season with a victory on Senior Day. Dakota Moyer/ Rutgers Sports Pro

No. 3 Rutgers field hockey finished out the regular season with a 2-1 win over Lafayette on Sunday. They tied a program record with its 15th win this fall, matching the 1986 team for overall victories in a season. Before the game, the program honored a class of six seniors in Noelle Bessette, Olivia Drea, Tayla Parkes, Abby Regn, Milena Redlingshoefer and Liz Romano. On Friday, the Scarlet Knights honored the class of five super seniors in a 3-0 victory over Michigan State.

