The Scarlet Knights host the Big Ten Tournament this week as the No. 2 seed.



By Aaron Breitman





Rutgers field hockey finished the regular season with a victory on Senior Day. Dakota Moyer/ Rutgers Sports Pro



No. 3 Rutgers field hockey finished out the regular season with a 2-1 win over Lafayette on Sunday. They tied a program record with its 15th win this fall, matching the 1986 team for overall victories in a season. Before the game, the program honored a class of six seniors in Noelle Bessette, Olivia Drea, Tayla Parkes, Abby Regn, Milena Redlingshoefer and Liz Romano. On Friday, the Scarlet Knights honored the class of five super seniors in a 3-0 victory over Michigan State.



