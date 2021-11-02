In an extract from their new book ‘Winning Together’, Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh explore the theme of leadership





Young gun: Helen Richardson-Walsh competed at Sydney 2000 as an 18-year-old



Leadership is a never-ending quest, a constant search for better. For some people this concept might seem daunting, like swimming upstream against a tidal wave of theories and methodologies. It is daunting, and it is hard work. But it is important for ourselves and the people whom we lead that we know we can and we will do this hard work.



