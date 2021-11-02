Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

‘Authentic leadership has to get the best out of your people’

Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments

In an extract from their new book ‘Winning Together’, Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh explore the theme of leadership


Young gun: Helen Richardson-Walsh competed at Sydney 2000 as an 18-year-old

Leadership is a never-ending quest, a constant search for better. For some people this concept might seem daunting, like swimming upstream against a tidal wave of theories and methodologies. It is daunting, and it is hard work. But it is important for ourselves and the people whom we lead that we know we can and we will do this hard work.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.