LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and General Secretary Asif Bajwa, Olympians Manzoor Junior, Khawaja Junaid, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and others condoled the sad demise of former hockey Olympian Gulraiz Akhtar, who died on Monday (November 1, 2021) and was laid to rest here.