Speaking to The Indian Express, Indian women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne said he is yet to receive his “final salary” from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and a reward of Rs 25 lakh announced by the UP government.



By Mihir Vasavda





indian womens hockey team coachUnder Marijne, the Indian women’s hockey team secured a historic fourth position at Tokyo 2020. (File)



Three months after the Indian women’s hockey team showcased their best-ever Olympics outing, the man credited with the transformation, Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne, is still waiting for the last instalment of his salary and cash incentives. The reason for the delay: a crashed computer and bureaucratic red-tape.



