Belgium focused on their 'process' to win Junior World Cup title as part of their meteoric rise in world hockey
Jaspreet Sahni
Belgiums junior men's hockey squad that will travel to India for the 2021 Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar (Photo : Source: Coach Jeroen Baart)
NEW DELHI: The meteoric rise of Belgian men's hockey to the top, which now includes both the World Cup (2018) and Olympic gold (2020/21), remains the story that's the envy of every hockey nation. In a blueprint that's just over a decade old, Belgium -- nicknamed the 'Red Lions' -- have achieved everything any international team plans to achieve.