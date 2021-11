Allessie, Gladieux, Vos and Zemaitis earn conference laurels







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Four members of head coach Char Morett-Curtiss' Penn State field hockey team have earned post-season honors for the 2021-22 Big Ten season with the announcement of the All-Big Ten teams and Sportsmanship Award winners. The Nittany Lions have two first team honorees, a second team member and a sportsmanship award winner.