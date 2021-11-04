Nijziel was named the Big Ten’s best defender and player Wednesday. Cellucci was dubbed the league’s top coach.



Austin Hanson





Iowa defender Anthe Nijziel passes the ball during the second quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. Hannah Kinson



Iowa field hockey defender Anthe Nijziel was named both Big Ten Player of the Year and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season Wednesday morning.



