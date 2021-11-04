Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Salary dues: Hockey India accuses Tokyo Games coach of ‘data theft’

Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 31
On Tuesday, without blaming any official or institution, the former India coach had told The Indian Express that he was yet to receive his final salary from the SAI.

By Mihir Vasavda


The sport’s national body accused the Dutchman of “data theft” — and threatened to take action against him for not returning a laptop. (File)   

Hours after the Indian Express published a report that Sjoerd Marijne, who had coached the women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, is yet to be paid his final salary by the Sports Authority of India and a cash reward promised by UP, the sport’s national body accused the Dutchman of “data theft” — and threatened to take action against him for not returning a laptop.

