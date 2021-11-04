Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sjoerd Marijne's final payment held on HI's advice; Dutchman says issue almost resolved now

Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 30
Marijne's six-day salary, amounting to USD 1800, is on hold as he is still to return his official laptop.


File image of Sjoerd Marijne. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Former women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne's ''full and final'' salary was stopped on the recommendations of Hockey India after he was denied a 'No Objection Certificate' for failing to return his official laptop, which, according to the Dutchman, is on its way to India now.

