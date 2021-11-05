3-1 victory over Indiana marks 100th career win for head coach Meredith Civico







PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Hosting the Big Ten Tournament for the first time, No. 3 Rutgers field hockey earned a significant victory to open quarterfinal action, defeating Indiana 3-1. The win gave the Scarlet Knights a new program record with 16 wins on the season, marked RU's first ever Big Ten Tournament victory, and provided head coach Meredith Civico with her 100th career victory.



