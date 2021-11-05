Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

No. 3 Field Hockey Sets Program Record for Wins

Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 19
View Comments

3-1 victory over Indiana marks 100th career win for head coach Meredith Civico



PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Hosting the Big Ten Tournament for the first time, No. 3 Rutgers field hockey earned a significant victory to open quarterfinal action, defeating Indiana 3-1. The win gave the Scarlet Knights a new program record with 16 wins on the season, marked RU's first ever Big Ten Tournament victory, and provided head coach Meredith Civico with her 100th career victory.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.