Want to use my Tokyo Olympics experience in Junior World Cup: Salima Tete
Young midfielder Salima Tete wants to utilise her Tokyo Olympics experience when India play in the FIH Women's Junior World Cup in South Africa next month. Only 19, Salima has worked hard over the last three years to cement her place in the senior side, which registered a historic fourth-place finish in this year's Tokyo Games.