Laura Janssen converted the final shootout attempt and the Cavaliers topped the Cardinals to advance to the ACC Championship



Matt Newton



Virginia has fared horribly in overtime matches this season, turning in a dismal 1-4 record in overtime games coming into this match. The Cavaliers saw their 1-0 lead disappear in the fourth quarter as the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals tied the ACC semifinal match on Friday afternoon. Louisville, on the other hand, had been perfect in overtime, winning all six matches that have gone to extra time this season.



