Scarlet Knights defeat Penn State, 2-1, in Semifinal







PISCATAWAY, N.J. - A special season for No. 3 Rutgers field hockey field continues, as the Scarlet Knights defeated No. 7 Penn State, 2-1, to move on to the Big Ten Championship game. The Scarlet Knights advance on to Sunday's Big Ten Championship matchup against No. 2 Michigan at 12 p.m.