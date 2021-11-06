Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Iowa field hockey falls to Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 5
After a first-round bye, the top-seeded Hawkeyes lost to fourth-seeded Michigan, 3-2, in the semifinals.

Ben Palya


Iowa forward Maddy Murphy pushes the ball downfield around Michigan at the Field Hockey Big Ten Tournament Semifinals between Iowa and Michigan at Bauer Track/Field Complex on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-2. Dimia Burrell

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — No. 1 Iowa field hockey suffered its second straight loss Friday afternoon as the top-seeded Hawkeyes fell to fourth-seeded Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, 3-2.

