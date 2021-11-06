Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 10:00
Field Hockey Canada Launches Adopt-our-Team Donation Campaigns to support our athletes en route to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games



After an almost two-year hiatus from international competition due to the pandemic, the time has finally arrived for our teams to re-group, reset and re-focus in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games of 2024. Both our men’s and women’s senior national teams have a long road ahead from now until the Olympic Games, with many training cam
 

