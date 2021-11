Game at 12 p.m. at Rutgers, on BTN







PISCATAWAY, N.J. - No. 3 Rutgers field hockey will look to continue a historic season on Sunday afternoon with even more history, with a Big Ten Championship on the line. The team next faced Michigan at noon in the championship game. The contest against the Wolverines, the No. 2 team in the nation, will be hosted by Rutgers and air nationwide on Big Ten Network.