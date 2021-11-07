By ERROL DCRUZ







Through the seemingly unending gloom following the debacle of the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Indian hockey picked itself up now and then. Often, those sparks were provided by the junior string which needed to be defined and developed ever since the Junior World Cup for under-21 players was instituted. Now set for its 12th edition in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5, the Junior World Cup came into being when Indian hockey was at its despairing low.



