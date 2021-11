The Scarlet Knights defeated Michigan 1-0 for a record 18th win and the program’s first ever conference title.



By Aaron Breitman





Ben Solomon/ Rutgers Athletics



No. 3 Rutgers women’s field hockey (18-3) won the programs first ever Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Michigan (15-4). The Scarlet Knights achieve glory in front of a Big Ten Championship Game record attendance of 1,617.