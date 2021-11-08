Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pembroke make a mark by beating Pegasus

Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
Old Alexandra also move to the top of the table after a victory over Belfast Harlequins

Mary Hannigan


Pegasus slipped back with a defeat to Pembroke on Saturday. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

An already competitive EY Hockey League season got a little bit more interesting on Saturday when Pembroke Wanderers and Old Alexandra moved to the top of the table after the former inflicted on Pegasus their first defeat of the campaign and the latter registered their fourth win in a row.

