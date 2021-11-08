Old Alexandra also move to the top of the table after a victory over Belfast Harlequins



Mary Hannigan





Pegasus slipped back with a defeat to Pembroke on Saturday. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho



An already competitive EY Hockey League season got a little bit more interesting on Saturday when Pembroke Wanderers and Old Alexandra moved to the top of the table after the former inflicted on Pegasus their first defeat of the campaign and the latter registered their fourth win in a row.



