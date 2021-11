By Fadhli Ishak





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) confirmed that no less than five teams, including Germany, Belgium, Spain, France and the Netherlands, have requested friendlies before the tournament in Bhubaneswar. -Pic credit to Facebook MHC



THE national Under-21 squad have received invitations to play friendly matches ahead of the Junior World Cup (JWC) in India on Nov 24-Dec 5.