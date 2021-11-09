Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Field hockey team ends season on high note

Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021
Penn defeated Dartmouth 2-1 on Saturday, wrapping up their season with a three-game winning streak and third-place finish in the Ivy League.


Image: Penn Athletics

The field hockey team concluded its 2021 season on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat of Dartmouth on Senior Day at Ellen Vagleos Field. The victory, the Quakers’ third straight win and sixth straight triumph over Dartmouth, gave the Red & Blue an above .500, 9-7 mark overall and a 5-2 record in Ivy League play. All of their losses came against teams ranked in the Top 20 in the country.

