Rutgers Field Hockey earns top seed in NCAA Tournament

Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
The Scarlet Knights will open play at home on Friday, November 12.

By Aaron Breitman


Ben Solomon/Rutgers Athletics

Hours after winning the program’s first ever Big Ten Tournament title, Rutgers field hockey was named the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 18 team bracket was announced at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Scarlet Knights are the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of the play-in game between Delaware and Fairfield at 11 a.m. on Friday. The Scarlet Knights haven’t played potential foe Fairfield this season but defeated Delaware 2-0 on the road on September 19.

