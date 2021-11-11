Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan moves Delhi HC against exclusion from Dronacharya Award

Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021
Sangwan, who claims to be a renowned Hockey coach, said he was ignored by the Centre from being considered for the Dronacharya Award despite being found meritorious by the Selection Committee for Sports Award 2021

New Delhi: Hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan Tuesday sought that the Delhi High Court quash the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports which excluded him from the Dronacharya Award (Regular Category) for 2021.

