Sangwan, who claims to be a renowned Hockey coach, said he was ignored by the Centre from being considered for the Dronacharya Award despite being found meritorious by the Selection Committee for Sports Award 2021



New Delhi: Hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan Tuesday sought that the Delhi High Court quash the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports which excluded him from the Dronacharya Award (Regular Category) for 2021.



