The Cavaliers came up short in the ACC Championship title game against the Tar Heels and now turn their focus to the NCAA Tournament



By Joseph Ascoli





The Cavaliers were held scoreless in their loss to the Tar Heels Sunday afternoon. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



No. 17 Virginia field hockey took the field in the final of the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament against No. 8 North Carolina Sunday. The Cavaliers (12-8, 3-3 ACC), who were the fifth seed in the tournament, lost 1-0 to the third-seed Tar Heels (13-6, 4-2 ACC), who won their fifth straight ACC Championship.



