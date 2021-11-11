Canada develops umpires at the grassroots level that have international aspirations





Feature image provided by Armando Tura/APShutter.com



The OUA, Canada West and Atlantic University Field Hockey Championships all took place over the last month and the U SPORTS Championships are happening this week. While it is well-known that the university hockey environment is a hotbed for athlete development in Canada, it’s also an opportunity for officials to umpire at a high level and get all-important domestic experience.



