Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

No. 3 Iowa field hockey looking to end two-game skid in NCAA Tournament

Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 11
View Comments

After a 16-0 start, the Hawkeyes have dropped two in a row ahead of their first-round matchup against American in the national tournament.

Ben Palya


Iowa midfielder Ellie Holley works to move around Northwestern midfielder Kayla Blas at a field hockey game between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field on Oct. 29, 2021. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1. Dimia Burrell

Iowa field hockey is hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.