After a 16-0 start, the Hawkeyes have dropped two in a row ahead of their first-round matchup against American in the national tournament.



Ben Palya





Iowa midfielder Ellie Holley works to move around Northwestern midfielder Kayla Blas at a field hockey game between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field on Oct. 29, 2021. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1. Dimia Burrell



Iowa field hockey is hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.



