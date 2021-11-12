Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Old Alexandra and Pembroke look to consolidate at the top

Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 13
Institute look to maintain perfect record agains Dublin sides; Pegasus host Cork

Mary Hannigan


Old Alexandra have leapfrogged Pegasus at the top of the EY Hockey League. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho

A week after they leap-frogged Pegasus to go top of the Irish EY Hockey League table, Old Alexandra and Pembroke Wanderers now face the challenge of holding on to their advantage with UCD and Catholic Institute their respective visitors, on Saturday.

