By K. Rajan





Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin scored two of Perak’s goals in their win against Sabah in a Razak Cup in their Group A opener at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



DEFENDING champions Perak started their Razak Cup campaign by thrashing Sabah 5-0 in their Group A opener at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.