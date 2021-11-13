Atlantic coach of the year Ghasan Hamam leads Acadia to first title in 60 years







Field Hockey has been a part of Ghasan Hamam’s life since he was a middle-schooler school in Halifax. Some of his fondest memories are at tournaments and hockey festivals. He met his wife through field hockey. It’s safe to say, the game holds a special part of his heart. He is the head coach of the Acadia Axewomen field hockey program, which now holds a special title as well: 2021 Atlantic University Field Hockey League Champions.



