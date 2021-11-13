Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

School Hockey Week: Acadia Axewomen win Atlantic University Field Hockey Championship

Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021
Atlantic coach of the year Ghasan Hamam leads Acadia to first title in 60 years



Field Hockey has been a part of Ghasan Hamam’s life since he was a middle-schooler school in Halifax. Some of his fondest memories are at tournaments and hockey festivals. He met his wife through field hockey. It’s safe to say, the game holds a special part of his heart. He is the head coach of the Acadia Axewomen field hockey program, which now holds a special title as well: 2021 Atlantic University Field Hockey League Champions.

