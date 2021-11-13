Michigan field hockey scores 2 goals in final minute to top Miami (OH) in NCAA opener
By Greg Wickliffe
The University of Michigan Wolverines play against the Miami Redhawks on November 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo used with permission from Luke Hales/Michigan Photography)UM Photography, L. Hales
ANN ARBOR – With only a minute left to keep its season going, Michigan’s field hockey team dug deep to pull out a dramatic comeback win over Miami (OH) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ocker Field.