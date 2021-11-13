By Greg Wickliffe





The University of Michigan Wolverines play against the Miami Redhawks on November 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo used with permission from Luke Hales/Michigan Photography)UM Photography, L. Hales



ANN ARBOR – With only a minute left to keep its season going, Michigan’s field hockey team dug deep to pull out a dramatic comeback win over Miami (OH) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ocker Field.



