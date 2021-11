Cassie Sumfest's overtime goal gave UNC a 3-2 win over Wake Forest Thursday night.



SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Senior Cassie Sumfest scored on a penalty corner in the 63rd minute of play Thursday night to earn the North Carolina field hockey team a 3-2 overtime win over Wake Forest and a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship semifinals. Third-seeded UNC will face host Syracuse, the No. 2 seed, Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Orange's J.S. Coyne Stadium.