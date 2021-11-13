Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Found more meritorious people than hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan for Dronacharya Award, Centre tells Delhi HC

Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021
Noting the submissions made by the Centre, the high court sought response of the government on Sangwan's plea challenging the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports which excluded him from the Dronacharya Award (Regular Category).

New Delhi: Hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan was not considered for the Dronacharya Award (Regular Category) for 2021 as more meritorious persons than him were found eligible for the award, the Centre said in the Delhi High Court on Friday.

