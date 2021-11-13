After guiding India to a historic Olympic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Reid has worked in tandem with junior coach BJ Kariappa at SAI Bangalore before shifting base to Bhubaneswar.





File image of Graham Reid. AFP



Bhubaneswar: Overseeing India's preparation for the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup, senior hockey team's chief coach Graham Reid called himself a "relationship coach" who is only here to put "icing on the cake" to the side's title defense.



