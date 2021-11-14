By Ijaz Chaudhry

Madjid Faisal



Lahore`s Aitchison College, also called the Eton of Pakistan, has produced several distinguished sportsmen in many disciplines. These include the current Prime Minister Imran Khan who is widely regarded as Pakistan`s greatest cricketer and is the country`s only World Cup-winning captain.



The college also has a great hockey legacy. Pakistan’s last Olympic gold medal-winning team (Los Angeles 1984) had as many as three Aitchisonians among its ranks: Qasim Zia, Ayaz Mahmood and legendary Hasan Sardar- for many the greatest centre-forward of all time. Then the college's main hockey ground is named after the late Aitchisonian Jaffar Shah, a member of two gold medal-winning teams of British India (1932 & 1936).



Aitchison College's current principal Michael Thompson, who hails from the great sporting country of Australia, is very keen to see the college excel in sports once again.



A few years back, synthetic turf was laid at the Jaffar Shah hockey ground, thanks mainly to Thompson's efforts.



The Principal also desires to have strong college teams in various sports, and the talent hunt is on. Recently, the college held open trials to select three under 15 hockey players. Boys came from far and wide.



Pakistan`s premier hockey nursery, Dar Hockey Academy sent three boys for the trials. Remarkably, two of them were among the three selected.



Majid, who hails from Karachi, has been at the Dar HA for the last two years while Faisal, the boy from Peer Mahal (district Toba Tek Singh), joined the academy four years back.



They have been awarded a full scholarship along with boarding and lodging at the Aitchison college hostel. The boys will play and get coaching at the college. However, their affiliation with the parent academy would continue. Twice, every week, they will join the Dar Hockey Academy training sessions at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com