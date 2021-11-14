Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Veteran PR Sreejesh 'in talks' for his biopic after Tokyo 2020 heroics

Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
The veteran Indian goalkeeper won the FIH player of the year award for the best male goalkeeper after his Tokyo 2020 heroics.

By Samrat Chakraborty


Veteran PR Sreejesh 'in talks' for his biopic after Tokyo 2020 heroics. Picture by Alexander Hassenstein/ Getty Images

Veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's career in field hockey has been nothing short of inspiring. The three-time Olympian stood like a brick wall in the goal post for India at Tokyo 2020, to help them bag a podium finish with a bronze, after 41 years of medal drought in Olympics.

