The former Indian women’s team star, a Dronacharya awardee this year, is a champion for guiding young girls out of poverty through hockey excellence.



By Avishek Roy, New Delhi





Hockey Coach Pritam Siwach receives Dronacharya Award 2021 from President Ram Nath Kovind during the National Sports Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)



When Indian women’s hockey team members Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi and Sharmila were engaged in a pulsating contest against Great Britain in the bronze medal playoff at the Tokyo Olympics, their coach Pritam Rani Siwach was fighting a tumult of emotions.



