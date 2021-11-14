Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Pritam Siwach, a hockey champion, good samaritan

Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

The former Indian women’s team star, a Dronacharya awardee this year, is a champion for guiding young girls out of poverty through hockey excellence.

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi


Hockey Coach Pritam Siwach receives Dronacharya Award 2021 from President Ram Nath Kovind during the National Sports Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

When Indian women’s hockey team members Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi and Sharmila were engaged in a pulsating contest against Great Britain in the bronze medal playoff at the Tokyo Olympics, their coach Pritam Rani Siwach was fighting a tumult of emotions.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.