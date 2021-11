Elite Eight Matchup to take place at 1 p.m. in Piscataway







PISCATAWAY, N.J. - No. 1 Rutgers field hockey is moving on in the NCAA Tournament, having defeated Delaware in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. After capturing the program's first NCAA Tournament win since 1986, the Scarlet Knights moved on to play Sunday. The host of the Piscataway Regional, RU will host No. 9 Liberty on Sunday at 1 p.m.