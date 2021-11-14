Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Olympic medal-winning hockey team to join the ongoing national camp in Bhubaneshwar

Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021
The national camp already began on November 10 sans the members of the bronze medal-winning side


Indian men hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Reuters)

Members of the historic Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian men's hockey team, including skipper Manpreet Singh and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, will join the ongoing national camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of next month's Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka.

