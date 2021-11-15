Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Liberty field hockey upsets #1 Rutgers, advances to first Final Four

Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 14
by Dave Walls


The Liberty Field Hockey team celebrates after their penalty shootout win over #1 Rutgers, 3-2, to advance to their first final four. (Liberty Flames)

PISCATAWAY, NJ (WSET) — The Liberty field hockey team is heading to the NCAA Field Hockey Championship Final Four for the first time in program history following a dramatic 3-2 victory over top-ranked Rutgers in a shootout, Sunday afternoon at the Bauer Track/Field Hockey Complex.

