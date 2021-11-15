by Dave Walls





The Liberty Field Hockey team celebrates after their penalty shootout win over #1 Rutgers, 3-2, to advance to their first final four. (Liberty Flames)



PISCATAWAY, NJ (WSET) — The Liberty field hockey team is heading to the NCAA Field Hockey Championship Final Four for the first time in program history following a dramatic 3-2 victory over top-ranked Rutgers in a shootout, Sunday afternoon at the Bauer Track/Field Hockey Complex.



