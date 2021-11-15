Iowa lost to Northwestern, 1-0, in the NCAA tournament’s round of eight on Sunday afternoon at Grant Field in Iowa City.



Ben Palya





Northwestern midfielder Maddie Zimmer and Iowa forward Annika Herbine race for the ball during a field hockey game between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Northwestern won 1-0, eliminating Iowa in the tournament. Earlier in the season, Northwestern won against Iowa. Zimmer had one shot on goal. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)



Iowa field hockey’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup against Northwestern looked set to go into overtime at Grant Field on Sunday as the Hawkeyes and Wildcats were both scoreless near the end of the fourth quarter.



