Women’s EY Hockey League





Old Alex's Lena Tice under pressure from UCD's Grace Keane. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Pembroke 4 (C Foley 2, T Wensley, O Macken) Catholic Institute 1 (R Upton)

Pembroke produced a blistering first half performance to move clear on their own at the top of the women’s EY Hockey League for the first time with their fourth successive win.