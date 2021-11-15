Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Garvey go top as Rovers make big comeback against Glens

Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 10:00
Men’s EY Hockey League – day seven round-up


Bann's Alexander Tinney and Jonny McKee. PIcture: Billy Pollock

Lisnagarvey 5 (D Nelson 2, J Lorimer, O Kidd, M Nelson) UCD 1 (T Cope)
Lisnagarvey went top on their own for the first time this season with a sixth successive victory, beating bottom side UCD 5-1. While the final score might have been anticipated, the students made life very difficult and led 1-0 at time thanks to Tim Cope’s counter goal.

