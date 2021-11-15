Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Olympian Lalremsiami to lead India in women's junior hockey World Cup Hockey

Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments

India has announced an 18-member junior squad for the FIH World Cup starting from December 5 in South Africa


Olympian and forward Olympian Lalremsiami to lead Indian women's team at junior hockey World Cup (Source: Scroll)

Forward Lalremsiami, who was a part of the Indian senior women's hockey team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will lead the country's 18-member junior squad at the FIH World Cup starting in South Africa from December 5.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.