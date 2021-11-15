India has announced an 18-member junior squad for the FIH World Cup starting from December 5 in South Africa





Forward Lalremsiami, who was a part of the Indian senior women's hockey team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will lead the country's 18-member junior squad at the FIH World Cup starting in South Africa from December 5.



