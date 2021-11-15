Jaspreet Sahni





A bird's eye view of the Kalinga Stdium in Bhubaneswar that will host the 2021 Junior Men's Hockey World Cup (Photo Source: Twitter)



NEW DELHI: Odisha's much-talked-about love affair with hockey will grow stronger with the next edition of the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup, which begins on November 24 in Bhubaneswar. But like other tournaments around the world this year, the organisers have a different rider attached to it this time. The event needs to be Covid-safe, and with every Bhubaneswar resident aged 18 or above double-dosed with the Covid-19 vaccine, organisers believe they have all their bases covered.



