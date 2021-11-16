India's best performance in this prestigious event came in 2013 where they won the bronze medal after beating England.





India have announced an 18-member squad for junior women's hockey world cup. Image: Hockey India



New Delhi: Forward Lalremsiami, who was a part of the Indian senior women's hockey team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will lead the country's 18-member junior squad at the FIH World Cup starting in South Africa from 5 December.



