Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi headline India squad for women's junior hockey World Cup
India's best performance in this prestigious event came in 2013 where they won the bronze medal after beating England.
India have announced an 18-member squad for junior women's hockey world cup. Image: Hockey India
New Delhi: Forward Lalremsiami, who was a part of the Indian senior women's hockey team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will lead the country's 18-member junior squad at the FIH World Cup starting in South Africa from 5 December.