Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi headline India squad for women's junior hockey World Cup

Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

India's best performance in this prestigious event came in 2013 where they won the bronze medal after beating England.


India have announced an 18-member squad for junior women's hockey world cup. Image: Hockey India

New Delhi: Forward Lalremsiami, who was a part of the Indian senior women's hockey team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will lead the country's 18-member junior squad at the FIH World Cup starting in South Africa from 5 December.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.