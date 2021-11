Prasad was a part of the India men's hockey team that won the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020







Vivek Sagar Prasad has been on the forefront of India men's hockey team at different stages. The midfielder was a part of the senior team squad that won the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 and had also led the U-21 team to a third-placed finish in the seventh edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.