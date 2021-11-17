Ireland hockey’s World Cup participation in doubt as clubs challenge new fees structure
20 Ulster clubs question paying membership fees per individual rather than per club
Johnny Watterson
Ireland celebrate winning the World Cup European qualifier. Their participation in the tournament may now be in doubt. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho
Ireland’s participation in next year’s women’s World Cup will come under serious threat if resolutions are passed at an upcoming Hockey Ireland (HI) extraordinary general meeting (EGM).