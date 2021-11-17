The Indian women’s team will compete at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021, beginning December 5



By Deepti Patwardhan







Indian women’s hockey has never had it this good. The national team broke new ground as they reached the semi-final of an Olympics for the very first time at Tokyo 2020 and just missed the podium. The spotlight will now be trained on the Under-21 team and they gear up for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in South Africa, which will begin from December 5.



