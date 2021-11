Chief coach Janneke says it will be a mind game in Junior World Cup



Y.B. Sarangi





Janneke Schopman. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K



Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman, who is doubling up as the coach of the under-21 side for the upcoming Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC) in Potchefstroom, South Africa, feels the youngsters are well prepared despite the odds.